Dublin 'keeper Maguire hit with two-match ban 13 April 2017





Dublin hurling goalkeeper Gary Maguire has been suspended for two games for lashing out at Kilkenny’s Liam Blanchfield in last month's National League meeting at Parnell Park.

Maguire was sent off after 31 minutes in the 2-20 to 1-16 defeat after wildly pulling across Blanchfield and the GAA Central Hearings Committee last night saw fit to issue the Ballyboden net-minder with a two-game ban.

It means that the Dublin no 1 will miss his county’s Leinster championship quarter-final against Galway on May 28th, leaving the door open for deputy ‘keeper Conor Dooley to fill in.