New York welcome Donegal to the Bronx tonight 13 April 2017





The New York team at Gaelic Park ©INPHO/Ed Mulholland. The New York team at Gaelic Park ©INPHO/Ed Mulholland.

Donegal will embark on the first of their two challenge matches against New York tonight as both teams prepare for their respective championship campaign.

Hosts New York will welcome Sligo for their Connacht SFC opener on May 7th, while Rory Gallagher’s charges take on Antrim in an Ulster SFC quarter-final at Ballybofey two weeks later.

The Exiles are under the rule of Cavan man Justin O’Halloran and will be looking for another positive summer campaign. Last May saw his side run Roscommon to a point at Gaelic Park in what was nearly one of the biggest shocks in championship history after the Rossies had competed in the Division 1 league semi-finals a month previous.

Throw-in for tonight’s game in the Bronx is at 7.30pm local time (12.30am Irish time) and both sides will meet again at the same venue on Saturday evening.