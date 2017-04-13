Adams staying positive over Murray injury 13 April 2017





Antrim's Ryan Murray celebrates scoring a goal against Laois.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Antrim's Ryan Murray celebrates scoring a goal against Laois.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Antrim joint manager Gearoid Adams remains optimistic that ace attacker Ryan Murray will be available for next month’s Ulster SFC opener against Donegal.

Murray both dislocated and tore his AC joint in the Saffrons’ final round league game against Longford two Sundays ago, ruling him out for six weeks.

It leaves the Lamh Dhearg man in a race against time to be fit for his county’s date with the Tir Chonaill men on May 21st and Adams is not yet resigned to being without one of his key forwards for the trip to Ballybofey.

“It will be very tight, but hopefully. Hopefully, he will rehab quicker as he’s a tough lad,” he told The Irish News.