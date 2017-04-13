Carvill confident Orchard can upset Antrim 13 April 2017





Armagh forward Cathal Carvill says they can upset the odds this weekend when they take on Antrim in the Ulster senior hurling championship final.

The Saffrons are gunning for their 16th provincial crown in a row and are red-hot favourites to topple the Orchard men at Owenbeg on Sunday afternoon.

However, sharpshooter Carvill feels that the underdogs are quite capable of tearing up the script.

"When we played them in the league a few weeks ago we lost by seven points but that was because Antrim produced a strong finish," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I think we have gained in experience through the league even though we ultimately got relegated."

He added: "There's no point in saying otherwise. Antrim are in the driving seat but we are getting the chance to produce a shock. It's going to be a huge task, though."