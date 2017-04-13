Free-taking competition would be 'wrong' - Power 13 April 2017





Kilkenny's Richie Power and Paddy Stapleton of Tipperary share a moment after the drawn All-Ireland SHC final in 2014.

Former Kilkenny star Richie Power says a potential free-taking competition to settle this weekend’s Allianz League Division 1 semi-finals wouldn’t be fair on the players.

Should either of the two games finish level after extended extra-time (2 x 10 minutes, followed by 2 x 5 mins) then they will be decided by five players from each team attempting to score a point from 65 metres out.

Writing in his column for RTE Sport, the eight-time All-Ireland winner branded its introduction for this weekend’s games as “a joke”.

“If this weekend's games end level after two separate periods of extra-time they will be decided by a free-taking competition, with five players from each team attempting to score from the 65m line,” Power wrote.

“If two teams go at it hammer and tongs for 100 minutes, I think it's wrong that it can be decided with a free-taking competition.

“For a league semi-final to be decided in that way makes a joke of it.

“I know some people would love to see it but I think it would be very disheartening and unfair for the team that loses and hopefully it won't come down to that."