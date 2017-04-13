'It's going to be a massively competitive game'
13 April 2017
Tipperary's Seamus Callanan
Tipperary star Seamus Callanan expects Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford side to be “a massive challenge” for them this weekend.
The All-Ireland champions face the Slayneysiders in the second of Sunday’s two Allianz League Division 1 semi-finals and although Tipp are 2/9 favourites for the clash at Nowlan Park, Callanan is anticipating a close contest.
“It’s brilliant, another team thrown into the mix for the championship, it makes for a great summer of hurling,” the Drom-Inch man is quoted saying by the Irish Examiner.
“I was down at Limerick IT when Davy was managing. I know what he’s going to bring to any party; a lot of honesty, a lot of hard work, a determined and fit team. He has a lot of great players down in Wexford at his disposal as well so this is a massive challenge for us.
“I’ve watched them play a few games and they obviously won against Kilkenny, which was pretty impressive, so it’s going to be a massively competitive game.”