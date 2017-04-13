Three-month layoff for Monaghan's Hughes 13 April 2017





Monaghan boss Malachy O’Rourke has been dealt a huge blow ahead of his side’s championship campaign with the news that midfielder Darren Hughes will be side-lined for the next three months.

There had been concerns over the 30-year-old after he was forced off in Scotstown’s All County League meeting with Clontibret last Saturday and scans have since revealed that he suffered a torn medial ligament in his knee as a result of an accidental collision.

Hughes is now set to miss the Farney men’s entire provincial campaign, which kicks off against Fermanagh on May 20th, and could face surgery if his injury fails to respond in the next four weeks.

“It’s not the cruciate so I suppose that’s kind of a bonus, but it’s too early to set dates or targets,” Hughes is quoted saying in today’s Irish News. "It’s a right bit away but it is what it is, I just have to get on with it. At the minute I don’t need surgery - they were afraid of a full rupture but they don’t think it is so.

“I’ve just to look after it and hopefully it’ll heal well. I’ve been told to do nothing for the next two to three weeks – it all depends how it settles. If it doesn’t do anything in the next four [weeks] it could be an operation.

“I’ll have to see how the initial healing process goes and take it from there, but it’ll be well on in the year before I see anything.”