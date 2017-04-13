Glynn 'a huge addition', says Hayes 13 April 2017





Galway's Jonathan Glynn.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Galway's Jonathan Glynn.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Former Galway All Star Damien Hayes says Johnny Glynn will be welcomed back into the Tribesmen’s squad with open arms.

Glynn returned to training last night with Micheál Donoghue’s charges, having spent 2016 in New York, and Hayes was singing his praises when speaking to the Irish Examiner.

“He will be a huge addition back into the squad,” the Portumna clubman said. “He is a great player. He is a great ball-winner, a great player to give a pass and get a score. His attitude is top-class. He is a real good guy who will add to the set-up.

“Micheál knows his best players. It has to be good that a manager knows who his top players are and that he’s putting his trust in them.”

On Sunday’s Division 1 league semi-final against Limerick, Hayes added: “I’d feel Galway are way better than Limerick. I’d feel Galway have a way better squad and a better-settled team.

“I will be shocked if Galway don’t make a league final and I will be shocked if they don’t beat Limerick. I think Galway are way ahead of Limerick.”