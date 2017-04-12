Munster MFC: Moran nets as Treaty repel Deise comeback 12 April 2017





Calvin Moran’s 52nd-minute goal proved decisive as Limerick defeated Waterford by 1-10 to 0-9 at the Gaelic Grounds.

It was looking like a cakewalk for the hosts as they led by eight points to two after 32 minutes but the visitors rallied with seven of the next nine scores to close within the minimum and set up a grandstand finale. Substitute Moran’s major closed the scoring and propelled John Ryan’s men into the last four.

The Treaty County take their place alongside Cork and Kerry in the provincial semi-finals on May 10th, while Na Deise will face Clare in a losers’ play-off next Wednesday, with the winners of that one in turn meeting Tipperary seven days later to see who claims the fourth semi-final berth.

Sean Whelan Barrett, with the first of his three frees, struck first for the losers but Limerick hit back with four in a row from Karl Moloney, Sean Ryan, Noel Callanan and Niall McAuliffe. The gap at the break was five, 0-7 to 0-2.

The first four points of the second half were shared but Darragh O’Keeffe and Tom Barron reduced the arrears before Rory O’Brien and Barron (free) swapped points. The momentum appeared to be with the Suirsiders as they tagged on two more to close within the minimum but it was Limerick who pulled an ace from the pack with St Patricks clubman Moran proving to be the match-winner.

Limerick - C Walsh; M Quinlan, E Burke, C Ferris; P Power, J Fitzgerald, J Cummins; K Moloney (0-1), L Kennedy; B Coleman, N Callanan (0-3), R O’Brien (0-2f); D Burke, S Ryan (0-2), Colm Moran. Subs: N McAuliffe (0-2, 1f) for Colm Moran, P Collins for N McAuliffe, Calvin Moran (1-0) for S Ryan, A Costelloe for B Coleman.

Waterford - A Beresford; M Horgan, S Ahern, D Cullinane; S Murphy Nix, M Twomey (0-1f), C Kilgannon; M Devine, C Cullihane; B Power, D Booth, S Whelan Barrett (0-3f); S Curry, D O’Keeffe (0-1), T Barron (0-3, 2f). Subs: B Lynch (0-1) for D Booth, D Montgomery for S Curry, J Walsh for D O’Keeffe.

Referee - D Grogan.