Club game abandoned after melee
12 April 2017
General view of a Wexford flag.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
The Wexford CCCC is set to launch an investigation into the reasons for a club hurling match to be abandoned.
Shelmaliers and St James were meeting in the Division 3B league when with ten minutes to go, it is alleged that a melee broke out.
The match referee is believed to have been unable to restore calm and rightfully decided to abandon the game.
The Wexford People reports that eye-witnesses stated that the initial fracas was between an official from both sides.
A full investigation is set to be launched in order to find out who was at fault during the melee.