Club game abandoned after melee

12 April 2017

General view of a Wexford flag.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The Wexford CCCC is set to launch an investigation into the reasons for a club hurling match to be abandoned.

Shelmaliers and St James were meeting in the Division 3B league when with ten minutes to go, it is alleged that a melee broke out.

The match referee is believed to have been unable to restore calm and rightfully decided to abandon the game.

The Wexford People reports that eye-witnesses stated that the initial fracas was between an official from both sides.

A full investigation is set to be launched in order to find out who was at fault during the melee.
 




