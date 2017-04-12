Club game abandoned after melee 12 April 2017





General view of a Wexford flag.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. General view of a Wexford flag.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The Wexford CCCC is set to launch an investigation into the reasons for a club hurling match to be abandoned.

Shelmaliers and St James were meeting in the Division 3B league when with ten minutes to go, it is alleged that a melee broke out.

The match referee is believed to have been unable to restore calm and rightfully decided to abandon the game.

The Wexford People reports that eye-witnesses stated that the initial fracas was between an official from both sides.

A full investigation is set to be launched in order to find out who was at fault during the melee.

