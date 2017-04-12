Tipp should have backed Lar in 2012, says Walsh 12 April 2017





Tipperary's Lar Corbett follows Tommy Walsh of Kilkenny during the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park.

Tipperary's tactic of asking Lar Corbett to man mark Tommy Walsh in the 2012 All-Ireland SHC semi-final was a 'massive mistake' according to the Kilkenny legend.

Walsh gets the Laochra Gael treatment on TG4 tonight (9.30pm) and he recalls one of the most bizarre management calls in recent times.

“I was marking Pa Bourke and I was obviously following him and Lar was following myself trying to stop me hurling and it was just a massive mistake, I felt, for Tipperary.

“He couldn't get on the ball with the tactics that Tipperary were employing so it was frustrating but there was no real verbals.

“The only verbals that were going on were between me and Jackie. He just kept telling me to look at the scoreboard and forget about it.

“They should have backed Lar Corbett, whether it was Jackie Tyrrell marking, whether it was JJ (Delaney), whether it was Paul Murphy, he would bring them into the edge of the square, man-on-man and took him on, because Lar could destroy you in a second.”