Fitzgerald awaits 'different challenge' 12 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald believes that facing Tipperary in the NHL semi-final is a massive step up for his charges.

Despite going undefeated in the league and securing wins against the likes of Limerick, Galway and Kilkenny along the way, Fitzgerald stressed to the Wexford People that facing the All-Ireland champions will be the toughest challenge his young guns have faced so far.

Wexford are on a crest of a wave at the moment, but the former Clare manager has played down their meteoric rise back to form.

“Tipperary will present a totally different challenge. This is a massive step up for us, but most importantly, we must try to be as competitive as possible. This is as tough as it gets,” said Fitzgerald.

“This is one of the best Tipperary teams I have seen. That’s the challenge being presented but we will be prepared for it.”