McCann: winning an Ulster title is right up there 12 April 2017





Killyclogher and Tyrone's Tiernan McCann.

Tyrone's Tiernan McCann is very much a traditionalist when it comes to the Ulster SFC.

The provincial championship is always a top priority for the Red Hand star and he's enjoying rolling up his sleeves in advance of their defence of their Anglo Celt Cup crown.

“Now that we're building up to the Championship, there's always a buzz for weeks coming into a game,” he remarked to The Irish News. “When you're in the League you're playing week on week.

“I remember last year going up on the bus to Celtic Park and the crowd being about, and the atmosphere – there's just something different about the Championship.

“I'd always be very keen to keep the Ulster championship. Traditionally it's always really tough.

“People have sometimes said it's too tough and it does more harm that good for the Ulster sides going into the All-Ireland series because they're battered and bruised from really tough games, but I still see the provincial Championships as very important and winning an Ulster title is right up there.”