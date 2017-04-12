Casey an injury concern for Limerick 12 April 2017





Limerick's Peter Casey.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Limerick's Peter Casey.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Peter Casey has emerged as an injury doubt for Limerick ahead of Sunday's Allianz HL semi-final showdown with Galway at the Gaelic Grounds.



The Na Piarsaigh clubman has been struggling with a foot injury and aggravated it during a club U-21 fixture last weekend.

“He was sore after the (u21) match,” manager John Kiely revealed to The Limerick Leader.

Meanwhile, the news is more positive on Nickie Quaid, Richie McCarthy, Seamus Hickey and Seanie Tobin who all saw club action last Friday night.

“We have pushed on well since the Cork game,” Kiely added.

“Training has been good. We know it will be a significant challenge on Sunday.”