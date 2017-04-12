'Uniting a County' 12 April 2017





Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Dublin manager Jim Gavin are coming to IT Carlow this weekend. Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Dublin manager Jim Gavin are coming to IT Carlow this weekend.

TWO of the most successful and renowned managers in the history of the GAA, Kilkenny’s Brian Cody and Dublin’s Jim Gavin, are coming to IT Carlow on Easter Saturday 15 April as part of a top-quality coaching conference which is being jointly organised by IT Carlow and Carlow GAA.

The multiple All-Ireland winning managers are the two keynote speakers at the conference which will also include expert hurling and football-specific coaching sessions and a lively panel discussion involving hurling great DJ Carey, Carlow intercounty players Daniel St Ledger and Marty Kavanagh, IT Carlow GAA Programme Director and Kilkenny selector Michael Dempsey and Leinster Council chairman Jim Bolger.

‘Uniting a County’ takes place on Saturday (15 April) at IT Carlow’s Haughton Building from 9am to 3pm. The cost per person is €20. Places selling up quickly. Make sure to register online on the Carlow GAA website or by clicking the link below in order to guarantee you place.

Uniting a County - Coaching Conference