O'Neill seeks freshness 12 April 2017





Kildare manager Cian O'Neill congratulates Galway's Sean Armstrong.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Kildare manager Cian O'Neill congratulates Galway's Sean Armstrong.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Kildare manager Cian O’Neill has revealed that he is hoping to see his players return from a week’s break with a renewed freshness.

O’Neill revealed to the Leinster Leader that the players were given the week off from inter-county duty following their defeat to Galway in the NFL Division Two final.

They will regroup next Tuesday for training when their focus will turn to the Leinster SFC quarter-final clash in eight weeks’ time.

“Our players get a week off because they deserve it; they will return to their clubs, which is very important; we, Kildare, will return to training on Tuesday week.

“Eight weeks may seem like a long time, but there is a lot of distractions and obstacles, from our point of view, that we need to negotiate but I think if we can come back after this week fresh and hungry then we will have a nice run into the championship and that’s exciting, the championship after all is what it is all about.”