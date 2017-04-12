Team news: Banner name minor XV
12 April 2017
Clare minor footballers travel to Tralee to face Kerry.
Clare have named their side to face Kerry in the Munster MFC quarter-final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee tonight (throw-in 7pm).
Manager Seamus Clancy has retained five of the starting fifteen that lined out against the Kingdom in the semi-final stage at Miltown Malbay twelve months ago - Mark Lillis, Padraig Kelly, Sean Rouine, Ciaran O'Donoghue and Dermot Coughlan.
Centre-back Keith White was man-of-the-match for the county minor hurlers last Wednesday when they beat Waterford in their provincial opener and is one of many dual players in Clancy's squad.
Clare (Munster MFC v Kerry): Mark Lillis; Jack Sheedy, Jamie O’Sullivan, Joseph Miniter; Fergal Donnellan, Keith White, Colin McNeilis; Danny Griffin, Padraig Kelly; Sean Rouine, Ciaran O’Donoghue, Diarmuid Ryan; Gearoid Cahill, Dermot Coughlan, Gavin Cooney.