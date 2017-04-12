Team news: Banner name minor XV

12 April 2017

Clare minor footballers travel to Tralee to face Kerry.

Clare have named their side to face Kerry in the Munster MFC quarter-final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee tonight (throw-in 7pm).

Manager Seamus Clancy has retained five of the starting fifteen that lined out against the Kingdom in the semi-final stage at Miltown Malbay twelve months ago - Mark Lillis, Padraig Kelly, Sean Rouine, Ciaran O'Donoghue and Dermot Coughlan.

Centre-back Keith White was man-of-the-match for the county minor hurlers last Wednesday when they beat Waterford in their provincial opener and is one of many dual players in Clancy's squad.

Clare (Munster MFC v Kerry): Mark Lillis; Jack Sheedy, Jamie O’Sullivan, Joseph Miniter; Fergal Donnellan, Keith White, Colin McNeilis; Danny Griffin, Padraig Kelly; Sean Rouine, Ciaran O’Donoghue, Diarmuid Ryan; Gearoid Cahill, Dermot Coughlan, Gavin Cooney.




Most Read Stories

O'Neill seeks freshness

Kerry football 'shocked and saddened' at the passing of popular kitman

Across the great divide

'Uniting a County'

Tipp should have backed Lar in 2012, says Walsh

McCann: winning an Ulster title is right up there


Android app on Google Play