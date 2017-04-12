Waterford SHC throws in this weekend 12 April 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Ballygunner captain Brian O'Sullivan lifts the Waterford SHC silverware.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Hot on the heels of the start of the Galway SHC, the Waterford senior hurling championship begins this weekend.

Last weekend, the race for the Galway title began earlier than usual and the same can be said about Waterford’s campaign this weekend.

This year sees Ballygunner focus on claiming their first ever four-in-a-row as they begin the defence of their title with a clash against Tallow.

One of the favourites to stop Ballygunner from achieving their fourth consecutive title are De La Salle and they face a tough opener against Ballyduff Upper.

Mount Sion face Fourmilewater, while Lismore and Passage do battle as will Dungarvan and Abbeyside. Finally, Roanmore play Portlaw as all sides bid for a good start.