"Davy has done a really good job of getting the most out of those players" 12 April 2017





Wexford's Diarmuid O'Keeffe signs autographs.

Davy Fitzgerald's man management skills are what sets him apart from the rest, according to Wexford defender Diarmuid O'Keeffe.

Speaking to The Irish Independent ahead of Sunday's Allianz HL semi-final clash with Tipperary at Nowlan Park, O'Keeffe pointed out that the raw material has always been in the Model County and that Fitzgerald has successfully tapped into that.

“I would have always felt the quality of players was always there. I think Davy has done a really good job of getting the most out of those players. Yes, he has had a massive impact, but the players have always been there.

“In my eyes Davy is very similar to a lot of the other managers I would have worked under; it's just his way of man-managing (is good).

“He's seen by the media on the sideline going mad a bit, that's just his way of showing his passion for the game and showing how passionate he is about his team. Look, I don't buy into the whole Davy factor, he brings his own passion to the whole set-up and that's just his way of doing things, yeah.”