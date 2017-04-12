Erne youngsters still learning 12 April 2017





A general view of a Fermanagh flag.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan. A general view of a Fermanagh flag.©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

Fermanagh manager Sean Duffy has revealed that his young squad is still learning at this level.

Last weekend, Tyrone inflicted a heavy defeat on the Erne County in the Ulster SHC shield semi-final.

Duffy admitted to the Fermanagh Herald that the step up in class took his young guns by surprise on this occasion.

“You could call it a baptism of fire to some extent for those on the side who are just in their first season at this level,” said Duffy.

“Boys like Brian Jones, Eoin Cleary and the two Russell’s are just finding their feet at county standard and of course in this game there were facing a team which reached the final of the league division above us.

“But looking at the bigger picture, it is something that is fixable and I would like to think that we will have a stronger hand to select from when we head into the Lory Meagher in a few weeks’ time.”