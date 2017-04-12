Kerry football 'shocked and saddened' at the passing of popular kitman 12 April 2017





Vincent Linnane RIP. Vincent Linnane RIP.

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and county chairman Tim Murphy have led the tributes to 'legendary' kitman Vincent Linnane.

Linnane, who was also the groundsman at Austin Stack Park, passed away yesterday just two days after watching the Kingdom bring Dublin's unbeaten run to an end in the Allianz FL Division 1 decider.

In a statement, Fitzmaurice said: “On behalf of the management and players I want to extend my sincere condolences to the Linnane family on the passing of Vince today. We are all shocked and saddened at the news.

“He was a huge part of our setup. He has been an incredible servant to Kerry both in his role as caretaker of Austin Stack Park and as our Kit-man. He took ferocious pride in his work and always wanted to make sure the players were happy and wanted for nothing. His attention to detail was incredible.

“He was the heart and soul of Austin Stack Park and loved working there. He really enjoyed the reopening last year. I asked him to present the jerseys to the players and to say a few words before that league game against Donegal. I knew what it would mean to him. I also knew that because of the esteem that the players held him in they would want to win the first game there for Vince which they duly did.

“On a personal level there has always been a very strong connection as he always really looked out for his fellow north Kerry men. I first got to know him as a minor and since then we have been firm friends. He was delighted last Sunday and took great satisfaction out of his last trip to Croke Park. We will all miss him greatly.”

Kerry chairman Murphy stated: “A legendary figure who has been associated with successive Kerry Senior Football teams, Vince's personality transcended age groups and he was loved by players and management alike.

“He will forever be associated with Austin Stack Park, Tralee which held a very special place in his life and he took great personal satisfaction and joy out of its recent redevelopment.

“On behalf of all involved in Kerry GAA I wish to recognise and acknowledge the contribution that Vince has made. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife and family in particular.

“Vince - you were a true and genuine friend and will be sadly missed by all who knew you.”

Kerry players, past and present, have taken to Twitter to pay their respects...

Sad day in Kerry. Our kit man Vincent Linnane has passed. Gave me my first ever jersey & my last. Sympathies to his family. RIP Vince. pic.twitter.com/5Y4Mhgl0sz — Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) April 11, 2017

Saddened to hear of the passing of Vincent Linnane. He gave me my first and last Kerry jersey. RIP my friend #gem https://t.co/zbAfwXQjZg: — colm cooper (@colmcooper13) April 11, 2017

Farewell to my old pal Vince Linnane. Many the green & gold jersey he handed me in the belly of Croke Park. Tralee won't be the same. RIP pic.twitter.com/5KCVLBFs3z — paul galvin (@pgal10) April 11, 2017

RIP Vince . A Kerry legend that was a very important player in our backroom team. Great sense of humour and a gent. We'll miss him. — Paul Geaney (@Geaney15) April 11, 2017

Terrible news about Vince's passing. He was loved by the players and will be missed hugely. A sad day for Kerry football #ripvinchenzo — David Moran (@D1Moran) April 11, 2017