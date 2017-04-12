Team news: Rebels reveal minor side 12 April 2017





Cork's Damien Gore and Jason McGee of Donegal.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Cork's Damien Gore and Jason McGee of Donegal.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

The Cork team for tonight's Munster MFC quarter-final clash against Tipperary at Semple Stadium, Thurles has been revealed (throw-in 7pm).

Four players remain from last year's squad which lost out to Kerry at the provincial final stage and they are Kevin McMahon (Kilshannig), team-captain Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Og), Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) and Damien Gore (Kilmacabea).

Cork (Munster MFC v Tipperary): Kevin McMahon; Lorcan Finn, William Ronan, Dylan Ward; Jason Harrington, Peter O’Driscoll, Jack McCarthy; Ryan Walsh, Mark Keane; Jack Murphy, Evan Murphy, Colm O’Callaghan; Mark Cronin, Cathail O’Mahony, Damien Gore.

Subs: Ian Giltinan, John Corcoran, Daniel O’Mahony, Sean Meehan, Shane Hickey, Colm Barrett, Cillian Murray, Dara Moynihan, Mark Hodnett.