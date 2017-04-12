Stone: It was hard work 12 April 2017





Westmeath's Alan Stone and Cillian O'Connor of Mayo.

Westmeath’s Alan Stone admitted that despite the scoreline, the Division Four final was a tough match to be involved in.

The Lake County looked to cruise to victory over Wexford in the decider at Croke Park last Saturday, which was played in glorious sunshine.

Stone revealed that the heat and the size of the Croke Park pitch took their toll by the end of the 70 minutes.

Speaking to the Westmeath Examiner, he said: “It was hard work out there with the heat and conditions, but it was great to get the win and pick up some silverware. We came up here over the past two years and left empty handed.

He added: “It was physical out there but we gave as much as we got. That’s the type of game that you want and look forward too. We are well able to take it and dish it out.”