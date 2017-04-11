Moran: it's only the league 11 April 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kerry's David Moran kicks a '45 against Dublin.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

David Moran says Kerry won't get carried away by beating Dublin in the national football league final.

The Kingdom thwarted the Dubs's five-in-a-row bid with a superb one-point victory in a pulsating decider at Croke Park on Sunday, with Moran delivering a magnificent Man of the Match display.

“We needed that win but is it going to make up for a championship loss? No,” the all-action midfielder notes in The Irish News.

“It's only the league. You won't be judged by what happened in April. Come November and December, nobody is going to care what happened in April.

“It's what happens in August and September. But it's a great start for us and we have to go on and do well in the Munster championship and ultimately be back in Croke Park.

“It's a stepping stone winning Division One. It's something we went out to achieve and it is great – but it's important to keep it in perspective. We're on the road long enough to know our season won't be defined by this win.”