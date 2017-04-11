"We've a plan B and C" - O'Donnell 11 April 2017





Galway's Thomas Flynn, Gareth Bradshaw, Cathal Sweeney, Declan Kyne, Gary O'Donnell and David Wynne celebrate.

Galway football captain Gary O'Donnell points out that the Connacht champions are not a one-trick pony.

When Sunday's Division Two final against Kildare appeared to be slipping away from Kevin Walsh's charges, Galway made some switches that got them across the winnng line in impressive fashion.

“Our response after we fell three behind was brilliant,” O’Donnell told The Irish Examiner. “When we went three points down, in comparison to previous years, we are not panicking when we get into situations like that. Talking to people who are watching our games, they’d say there is a kick in us now.

“That is testament to the huge character in the dressing room. Regardless of what stage the game is at, we’re always capable of coming back into the game or winning it late on.

“We’ve different game-plans if the game isn’t going for us. We’ve a plan B and C. And the quality of player is there for us to carry it out. Players have made huge improvements over the last three years.”