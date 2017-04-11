Mannion encouraged by Tribe character 11 April 2017





Kilkenny's Conor Fogarty with Padraic Mannion of Galway during the Leinster SHC final at Croke Park.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Kilkenny's Conor Fogarty with Padraic Mannion of Galway during the Leinster SHC final at Croke Park.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Padraic Mannion says Galway’s hurlers can take confidence from the character they showed in coming from behind to beat Waterford.

The Tribesmen won that league quarter-final in Salthill nine days ago after trailing by ten points, to set up a semi-final tussle with Limerick this Sunday.

“We were very happy with how we finished that game,” the Ahascragh-Fohenagh clubman told gaa.ie. “We mightn't have started it great, but we take great confidence from the character we showed coming back from ten points down. Anytime you can do that against a Division 1A team you have to be happy with it.

“You want to stay in the League for as long as you can when it comes to the knockout stages, every game you play is getting you a game closer to when you play Dublin in the first round of the Leinster Championship. From that point of view these games are massively important and beneficial for us.

“It was a good day with the double header. We don't get enough home double headers, especially when the footballers win you want to go to finish the day on a high. Thankfully we did that. We didn't start particularly well in either half, but the character we showed, the way we came back, was very positive.”