Assault leaves Louth club player fighting for life 11 April 2017





TJ Duffy and his team mates celebrate as Sean McDermotts are crowned Kevin Mullen Shield winners in 2013. TJ Duffy and his team mates celebrate as Sean McDermotts are crowned Kevin Mullen Shield winners in 2013.

Sean McDermotts footballer TJ Duffy is in a critical condition in hospital after being assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The popular Ardee man (21) suffered a blow to the head after being knocked to the ground in an incident at Main Street, Carrickmacross. He was found in an unconscious state and brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain.

The Dundalk IT student has represented Sean McDermotts at all levels and also played football for Ardee Community School, winning a Lennon Cup and a Leinster PPS title alongside his twin brother and captain Emmett in 2012/13. As his family maintain a bedside vigil, Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which occured in the County Monaghan town between 3:30am and 4:15am.