Team news: Premier show their hand 11 April 2017





Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Tipperary have named their team to host Cork in their Munster MFC quarter-final at Thurles on Wednesday.

With his sights set on a direct route to the semi-finals, manager Matt Doherty has chosen Moyle Rovers’ Jack Harney and Galtee Rovers’ Jake Flannery as joint captains.

The Rebels defeated Tipp by three points in the corresponding fixture at Pairc Ui Rinn last year.

Tipperary (Munster MFC V Cork): Jack Dolan; John Ryan, Stephen Grogan, Jack Harney; Ríain Quigley, Paul Devlin, Conall Kennedy; Jake Flannery, Eanna McBride; Diarmuid Mulcahy, Shane Ryan, Calvin Boland; Mark Stokes, Ryan Lambe, Darragh Tynan.