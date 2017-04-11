Team news: Devine brothers man Na Deise engine-room

11 April 2017

Waterford take on Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds

Dungarvan brothers Mick and John Devine will form Waterford’s midfield pairing for Wednesday’s Munster MFC trip to Limerick.

Waterford will travel to the Gaelic Grounds with a starting XV featuring players from the Ballinacourty, Colligan, Gaultier, Dungarvan, Rathgormack and The Nire clubs.

Waterford (Munster MFC V Limerick): Aaron Beresford; Michael Horgan, Shane Ahern, Reece Stringer; Sam Murphy-Nix, Mark Twomey, Conor Kilgannon; Mick Devine, John Devine; Billy Power, Dan Booth, Sean Whelan-Barrett; Stephen Curry, Darragh O’Keeffe, Tom Barron.




