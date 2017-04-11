Team news: Devine brothers man Na Deise engine-room 11 April 2017





Dungarvan brothers Mick and John Devine will form Waterford’s midfield pairing for Wednesday’s Munster MFC trip to Limerick.

Waterford will travel to the Gaelic Grounds with a starting XV featuring players from the Ballinacourty, Colligan, Gaultier, Dungarvan, Rathgormack and The Nire clubs.

Waterford (Munster MFC V Limerick): Aaron Beresford; Michael Horgan, Shane Ahern, Reece Stringer; Sam Murphy-Nix, Mark Twomey, Conor Kilgannon; Mick Devine, John Devine; Billy Power, Dan Booth, Sean Whelan-Barrett; Stephen Curry, Darragh O’Keeffe, Tom Barron.