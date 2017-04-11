Team news: Treaty minors ready to rumble 11 April 2017





Limerick have named their starting team for Wednesday evening’s Munster MFC opener against Waterford.

John Ryan is manager of the Treaty County side that will entertain Na Deise at the Gaelic Grounds for the right to progress to the provincial semi-final stage.

This is the third successive year that these two teams have met and Limerick are bidding for their third win in a row over the Suirsiders. Crecora/Manister’s Karl Moloney will captain the hosts from midfield.

Limerick (Munster MFC V Waterford): Cian Walsh; Mark Quinlan, Eoin Burke, Cillian Ferris; Padraig Power, Jack Fitzgerald, James Cummins; Karl Moloney, Liam Kennedy; Barry Coleman, Noel Callanan, Rory O Brien; David Burke, Niall McAuliffe, Colm Moran.