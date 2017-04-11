Team news: Treaty minors ready to rumble

11 April 2017

The Treaty County side that will entertain Na Deise at the Gaelic Grounds

Limerick have named their starting team for Wednesday evening’s Munster MFC opener against Waterford.

John Ryan is manager of the Treaty County side that will entertain Na Deise at the Gaelic Grounds for the right to progress to the provincial semi-final stage.

This is the third successive year that these two teams have met and Limerick are bidding for their third win in a row over the Suirsiders. Crecora/Manister’s Karl Moloney will captain the hosts from midfield.

Limerick (Munster MFC V Waterford): Cian Walsh; Mark Quinlan, Eoin Burke, Cillian Ferris; Padraig Power, Jack Fitzgerald, James Cummins; Karl Moloney, Liam Kennedy; Barry Coleman, Noel Callanan, Rory O Brien; David Burke, Niall McAuliffe, Colm Moran.




Most Read Stories

Former Mayo football manager Horan pleased with switch to hurling

"We'll be asking for the favour of changing it"

Win was payback for Eamonn - Walsh

McKenna Cup experience served Donegal U21s well

Ryan's championship focus narrows as six players trimmed from Tipp SH panel

Barrett "delighted to be back"


Android app on Google Play