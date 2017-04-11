Barrett "delighted to be back" 11 April 2017





Tipperary's Cathal Barrett celebrates with Patrick Maher.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Tipperary's Cathal Barrett celebrates with Patrick Maher.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Cathal Barrett is thrilled to be back playing for Tipperary after recovering from an ankle injury.

Barrett underwent surgery after sustaining ligament damage during last year's All-Ireland semi-final win over Galway and only returned to action for the last 25 minutes of the facile league quarter-final victory over Offaly on April 2nd.

He's now looking forward to this weekend's semi-final joust with Wexford: "The surgery was something I needed the last couple of years and the only time of the year I was going to be able to get it done was in the off-season," the Holycross-Ballycahill clubman told The Irish Independent.

"It wasn't going to cost me a full year out or anything like that so it made perfect sense to me.

"I'm just delighted to be back fully fit because we set out our stall at the start of the year that we were going to try and win the League and we're still in it so it's job done so far.

"Only two lads on the panel have league medals so it's definitely something I want to win."