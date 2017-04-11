McKenna Cup experience served Donegal U21s well 11 April 2017





Donegal manager Declan Bonner.

Declan Bonner says Donegal's decision to field their U21s in the McKenna Cup was the catalyst for their Ulster success.

Eyebrows were raised in January when the Tir Chonail men fielded their under 21 team in Ulster's subsidiary competition but the method in the madness was confirmed last night when a slick Tir Chonail outfit thumped Derry to claim the last-ever provincial U21 championship.

Their manager points out that his players benefited enormously from the experience of facing senior intercounty opposition:

"We took on the McKenna Cup in January and it is one of the best things we have ever done," the 1992 All-Ireland winner told The Belfast Telegraph, "We got to look at quite a lot of players against good quality opposition in a competitive environment.

"We were happy with that. Even though we got a heavy defeat against Tyrone, it wasn't about results. A lot of these guys then went on to play for Donegal in the national league. The last number of weeks it has been testing for a number of players, but they have a great attitude."