Cavan SFC draw: Ramor to open with derby
10 April 2017
Ramor United's Conor Bradley celebrates.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.
The draws for the Cavan senior, intermediate and junior football championships have taken place this evening at the Hotel Kilmore, throwing up some intriguing battles for summer.
Ramor United will kick off their senior championship defence with a local derby against Cuchulainns, while Kingscourt Stars and Mullahoran meet in a repeat of the 2011 decider.
Ex-Cavan forward Jason O’Reilly will look to steer his new charges past his former ones when Cavan Gaels take on Lacken in round one and newly promoted Arva will begin life in the top tier championship against 2016 finalists Castlerahan.
In the intermediate championship, last year’s beaten finalists Killinkere will take on Belturbet while 2015 champions Ballyhaise face 2013 winners Killeshandra.
The two stand out ties in the opening round of the junior section sees Ballymachugh and Drumalee colliding and demoted sides Templeport and Drung facing off.
Senior Football Championship draw:
Ramor United v Cuchulainns
Kingscourt Stars v Mullahoran
Killygarry v Gowna
Cavan Gaels v Lacken
Crosserlough v Ballinagh
Lavey v Cootehill Celtic
Castlerahan v Arva
*Three teams to be relegated
Intermediate Football Championship draw:
Swanlinbar v Drumgoon
Shercock v Cornafean
Killinkere v Belturbet
Butlersbridge v Laragh United
Denn v Bailieborough
Drumlane v Redhills
Killeshandra v Ballyhaise
*Three teams to be relegated.
Junior Football Championship draw:
Munterconnacht v Maghera
Mountnugent v Knockbride
Kildallan v Kill Shamrocks
Templeport v Drung
Shannon Gaels v Corlough
Ballymachugh v Drumalee