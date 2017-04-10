Cavan SFC draw: Ramor to open with derby 10 April 2017





Ramor United's Conor Bradley celebrates.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Ramor United's Conor Bradley celebrates.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

The draws for the Cavan senior, intermediate and junior football championships have taken place this evening at the Hotel Kilmore, throwing up some intriguing battles for summer.

Ramor United will kick off their senior championship defence with a local derby against Cuchulainns, while Kingscourt Stars and Mullahoran meet in a repeat of the 2011 decider.

Ex-Cavan forward Jason O’Reilly will look to steer his new charges past his former ones when Cavan Gaels take on Lacken in round one and newly promoted Arva will begin life in the top tier championship against 2016 finalists Castlerahan.

In the intermediate championship, last year’s beaten finalists Killinkere will take on Belturbet while 2015 champions Ballyhaise face 2013 winners Killeshandra.

The two stand out ties in the opening round of the junior section sees Ballymachugh and Drumalee colliding and demoted sides Templeport and Drung facing off.

Senior Football Championship draw:

Ramor United v Cuchulainns

Kingscourt Stars v Mullahoran

Killygarry v Gowna

Cavan Gaels v Lacken

Crosserlough v Ballinagh

Lavey v Cootehill Celtic

Castlerahan v Arva

*Three teams to be relegated

Intermediate Football Championship draw:

Swanlinbar v Drumgoon

Shercock v Cornafean

Killinkere v Belturbet

Butlersbridge v Laragh United

Denn v Bailieborough

Drumlane v Redhills

Killeshandra v Ballyhaise

*Three teams to be relegated.

Junior Football Championship draw:

Munterconnacht v Maghera

Mountnugent v Knockbride

Kildallan v Kill Shamrocks

Templeport v Drung

Shannon Gaels v Corlough

Ballymachugh v Drumalee