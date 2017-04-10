Team news: Kerry minors retain four All-Ireland winners
10 April 2017
Kerry's David Clifford with Sean Mulkerrin of Galway.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
Kerry's team for their Munster MFC opener against Clare contains four players who lined out in last year's All-Ireland final win.
Michael Potts, Diarmuid O’Connor, Brian Friel and captain David Clifford line out for the four-in-a-row All-Ireland chasing Kingdom minors having featured in last year's September win against Galway.
Kerry (MFC v Clare)
Deividas Uosis Dingle
Ryan O’Neill Na Gaeil
Chris O’Donoghue Glenflesk
Sean O’Leary Kilcummin
Michael Potts Dr. Crokes
Eddie Horan Scartaglen
Patrick Warren Gneeveguilla
Barry Mahony St. Senans
Diarmuid O’Connor Na Gaeil
Adam Donoghue Castleisland
Brian Friel Rathmore
Fiáchra Clifford Laune Rangers
Donchadh O’Sullivan Firies
David Clifford (C) Fossa
Donal O’Sullivan Kilgarvan
Subs
Nelu O’Doherty Dr. Crokes
Ciarán O’Reilly Austin Stacks
Niall Donohue Firies
Michael Slattery Austin Stacks
Michael O’Leary Renard
Jack Griffin Dr. Crokes
Dylan Casey Austin Stacks
Cathal Ferriter Annascaul
Mark Ashe Dingle