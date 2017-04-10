Team news: Kerry minors retain four All-Ireland winners 10 April 2017





Kerry's David Clifford with Sean Mulkerrin of Galway.

Kerry's team for their Munster MFC opener against Clare contains four players who lined out in last year's All-Ireland final win.



Michael Potts, Diarmuid O’Connor, Brian Friel and captain David Clifford line out for the four-in-a-row All-Ireland chasing Kingdom minors having featured in last year's September win against Galway.

Kerry (MFC v Clare)

Deividas Uosis Dingle

Ryan O’Neill Na Gaeil

Chris O’Donoghue Glenflesk

Sean O’Leary Kilcummin

Michael Potts Dr. Crokes

Eddie Horan Scartaglen

Patrick Warren Gneeveguilla

Barry Mahony St. Senans

Diarmuid O’Connor Na Gaeil

Adam Donoghue Castleisland

Brian Friel Rathmore

Fiáchra Clifford Laune Rangers

Donchadh O’Sullivan Firies

David Clifford (C) Fossa

Donal O’Sullivan Kilgarvan

Subs

Nelu O’Doherty Dr. Crokes

Ciarán O’Reilly Austin Stacks

Niall Donohue Firies

Michael Slattery Austin Stacks

Michael O’Leary Renard

Jack Griffin Dr. Crokes

Dylan Casey Austin Stacks

Cathal Ferriter Annascaul

Mark Ashe Dingle