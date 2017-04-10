Team news: Kerry minors retain four All-Ireland winners

10 April 2017

Kerry's David Clifford with Sean Mulkerrin of Galway.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Kerry's team for their Munster MFC opener against Clare contains four players who lined out in last year's All-Ireland final win.

Michael Potts, Diarmuid O’Connor, Brian Friel and captain David Clifford line out for the four-in-a-row All-Ireland chasing Kingdom minors having featured in last year's September win against Galway.

Kerry (MFC v Clare) 

Deividas Uosis                                   Dingle

Ryan O’Neill                                       Na Gaeil

Chris O’Donoghue                            Glenflesk

Sean O’Leary                                     Kilcummin

Michael Potts                                    Dr. Crokes

Eddie Horan                                      Scartaglen

Patrick Warren                                  Gneeveguilla

Barry Mahony                                   St. Senans

Diarmuid O’Connor                         Na Gaeil

Adam Donoghue                              Castleisland

Brian Friel                                          Rathmore

Fiáchra Clifford                                 Laune Rangers

Donchadh O’Sullivan                       Firies

David Clifford (C)                              Fossa

Donal O’Sullivan                               Kilgarvan

Subs

Nelu O’Doherty                                Dr. Crokes

Ciarán O’Reilly                                  Austin Stacks

Niall Donohue                                  Firies

Michael Slattery                               Austin Stacks

Michael O’Leary                               Renard

Jack Griffin                                        Dr. Crokes

Dylan Casey                                      Austin Stacks

Cathal Ferriter                                  Annascaul

Mark Ashe                                         Dingle




Most Read Stories

What they said ... the weekend in quotes

Gavin won't be drawn into slagging match

GAA tweets of the week

Kerry may have poked the bear, warns McConville

Monaghan sweating over Hughes injury

Armstrong delighted to end Croker hoodoo


Android app on Google Play