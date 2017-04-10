Kerry-Dublin final is TG4's most watched programme ever 10 April 2017





Kerry's Gavin Crowley celebrates after his side's Allianz FL Division 1 final victory over Dublin at Croke Park.

This weekend was a major success for TG4 with hundreds of thousands of viewers tuning into the Irish language channel for its live exclusive coverage of the Allianz Football League Finals.



Sunday’s live coverage of the Allianz Division 1 Football Final on GAA Beo between Kerry and Dublin saw the station gain a 37% share of the audience, while the Division 2 decider between Galway and Kildare gained 21% of the available audience.



TAM Ireland, the official measure for tv audience in Ireland, reports that 642,000 people tuned into TG4’s live match coverage of Kerry v Dublin with an average audience of 354,000 watching the match from start to finish. This makes it TG4’s most watched programme ever to date, the previous best was last year’s final featuring the same two teams on the day of the GAA’s 1916 commemoration.



TG4 Sports Editor Rónán Ó Coisdealbha thanked all those involved in Nemeton TV, the production team that produced yesterday’s coverage. “We are all delighted with these all-time record viewing figures,” he said. “It was a thrilling encounter and made for compelling viewing with the outcome in the balance till the very last kick. TG4’s TV coverage of Gaelic games this week spanned a wide range, including pioneering world-wide and free to view web coverage of provincial final’s in the EirGrid Under 21 Football Championship.”

Upcoming GAA coverage on TG4

TONIGHT, Monday 10 APRIL

Live streaming on www.tg4.ie

EirGrid GAA Ulster U21 Football Championship Final, Donegal v Derry, Live from the Athletic Grounds, Armagh, Live stream begins on at 7:55pm

WEDNESDAY 12 APRIL

9:30pm Laochra Gael - Tommy Walsh

Tommy was the heartbeat of one of the most successful hurling teams of all time. He won 9 All Ireland medals, 7 national leagues and a hurler of the year award. He is also the only player ever to have won 9 All stars in a row. The tenacious Tullaroan man speaks about what motivates him, Kilkenny's success and passing on the number five shirt to his brother. Contributions also from Eddie Brennan, Eoin Kelly, Cathal Moore and Dónal O'Grady.