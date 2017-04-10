Watch: Rory Beggan can score from play too! 10 April 2017





Scotstown and Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Scotstown and Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Rory Beggan regularly gets on the scoresheet for Monaghan from frees and '45s'.

The goalkeeper is also able to kick points from play as he showed in Scotstown's league opener against Clontibret on Saturday.

Beggan found himself in acres of space after wandering up the field before splitting the posts in Scotstown's 1-12 to 0-11 victory over the rivals, who were without All Star Conor McManus. The win may have come at a cost to both Scotstown and Monaghan after Darren Hughes picked up a knee injury. The extent of the injury should become clearer in the coming days.