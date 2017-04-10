HS football team of the week 10 April 2017





Kerry's Darran O'Sullivan, Paul Murphy and Gavin Crowley celebrate after their side's Allianz FL Division 1 final victory over Dublin at Croke Park.

Six Kerry players and two Dubs make the cut in our football team of the week following an eventful weekend of Allianz FL finals action...

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)



Couldn't be faulted for the metropolitans' defeat as he pulled off two fine saves to keep out shots from David Moran and Tadhg Morley.





2. Fionn Fitzgerald (Kerry)



After playing a leading role in Dr Crokes' All-Ireland Club success, Fitzgerald curbed Bernard Brogan's influence and had the honour of lifting the silverware.



3. Mark Griffin (Kerry)



A barnstorming display from the Kingdom's number three who kept Dean Rock on a tight leash throughout the 70 minutes.





4. Paddy Codd (Tipperary)



When Louth broke forward in search of badly needed scores, Codd stood firm in the heart of the Premier County's defence.



5. Paul Murphy (Kerry)



Turned defence swiftly into attack on a number of occasions and also made the scoresheet with a point.





6. Tadhg Morley (Kerry)



Got to grips with the significant threat posed by Ciaran Kilkenny as the game progressed and was denied a goal by Cluxton.



7. James McCarthy (Dublin)



Threatened the Kerry rearguard with some trademark runs and was one of his team's better performers in the minimum margin defeat.





8. David Moran (Kerry)



What a towering display by the Kerins O Rahillys player! A joy to watch in full flight, he took the game to the Dubs, kicking three points, and got his reward.



9. Paul Conroy (Galway)



Conroy and Fiontain O Curraoin came out on top in the midfield battle with Kildare duo Kevin Feely and Tommy Moolick.





10. Johnny Heaney (Galway)



Heaney's work-rate and constant probing paid off with two vital points against the Lilywhites while he could also have had a first-half goal.



11. Niall Kelly (Kildare)



The Athy dynamo was a constant thorn in the side of the Galway defence and can consider himself somewhat unlucky to have finished up on the losing side.





12. Ger Egan (Westmeath)



The Lake County's captain got through an enormous amount of work against Wexford and made no mistake with his 16th minute spot-kick.



13. Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)



With quality forwards such as Sweeney, who bagged 2-5, and Michael Quinlivan, Tipperary will approach their Munster SFC date with Cork in a confident frame of mind.





14. Paul Geaney (Kerry)



His 0-8 haul (including three points from open play) saw the Dingle ace finish as Division 1's top scorer ahead of Dean Rock.



15. Paul Mannion (Dublin)



Only arrived on the pitch in the 49th minute but caused consternation in the Kerry defence during his cameo appearance and finished with 1-2 to his name.





