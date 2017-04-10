MacHale Park gets green light for Rugby World Cup bid 10 April 2017





Mayo's Darren McHale, Colm Boyle, Shane McHale and Brendan Harrison take to the field.

Elvery's MacHale Park has been given the all-clear by Mayo GAA to form part of Ireland's bid for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Castlebar venue is one of 12 which were included in the initial IRFU bid. According to the Western People, there was no opposition to MacHale Park's inclusion at a recent county board meeting, though most delegates were of the assumption that Mayo would be finanically rewarded for making the county grounds available.