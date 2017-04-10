Listen: Radio Kerry commentary of league final is priceless 10 April 2017





Kerry's Paul Murphy, Gavin Crowley and Darran O'Sullivan celebrate.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Kerry's Paul Murphy, Gavin Crowley and Darran O'Sullivan celebrate.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Gary O'Sullivan and Ambrose O'Donovan brilliantly captured the excitement of yesterday's Allianz League Division 1 final with their commentary for Radio Kerry.

The pair took their listeners on a roller-coaster ride as the Kingdom held on for a one-point victory to deny Dublin a five-in-a-row of league titles. Amid the late drama, former All-Ireland winning captain O'Donovan said Bryan Sheehan's late point was "just what the doctor ordered" before suggesting moments later that "you can put your house" on Dean Rock bringing the game to extra-time from his last-gasp free.

When the Dublin free-taker's effort came back off the post and was immediately followed by the final whistle, the two lads were understandably euphoric.

