Watch: Brolly has an issue with Cooper praise 10 April 2017





Joe Brolly, Tomás O' Sé and Ciarán Whelan discuss Colm Cooper on RTÉ's League Sunday. Joe Brolly, Tomás O' Sé and Ciarán Whelan discuss Colm Cooper on RTÉ's League Sunday.

Joe Brolly caused a stir on RTÉ’s League Sunday last night when he questioned Colm Cooper's ability to stand up and be counted in the white heat of battle.

Countless tributes have been paid to the Gooch since he announced his inter-county retirement last Tuesday, with many going as far as to say he's the greatest Gaelic footballer they've ever seen. However, Brolly - who previously labelled the Kerry legend a 'choker' - feels that some of the praise is unwarranted, arguing that he did not "possess that warrior personality".

The outspoken barrister said: "Of course he was a delightful footballer. The pure pleasure of watching him. He was a perfect goal finisher. He was a wizard on the field. My point about him has always been the same, that he doesn't have that personality like other players who thrived in adversity."

Things got a little heated as Brolly's fellow panellists Tomás O’Sé and Ciarán Whelan put up a stout defence of the Dr Crokes forward, with Whelan repeatedly telling the Derryman to 'shut up' as he tried to make a point.