Monaghan sweating over Hughes injury

10 April 2017

Monaghan's Darren Hughes with Ciaran Reddin of Dublin.
©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Monaghan are hoping Darren Hughes will be fit for their Ulster SFC preliminary round clash with Fermanagh on May 20 after he suffered a knee injury in a weekend club game.

RTE is reporting that the midfielder is awaiting the results of a scan on the injury which forced him to retire during Scotstown's 1-12 to 0-11 league win over Clontibret. It's feared that he may require surgery, which would be a huge blow to the Farney County's championship prospects.

There is better news concerning key forward Conor McManus who wore a protective boot over what was thought to be a broken bone in his foot in the last round of the Allianz League against Dublin eight days ago. A scan has since revealed that there was nothing broken, and even though he didn't line out for Clontirbet on Saturday, the All Star is expected to resume training soon.

 




