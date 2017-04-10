Gavin won't be drawn into slagging match 10 April 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Dublin manager Jim Gavin shake hands.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Jim Gavin has refused to become embroiled in a war of words with Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Last week, the Kerry manager claimed the 'narrative' surrounding the Dublin-Kerry rivalry was unbalanced and also hit back at claims that his team have become over-physical.

“Every manager is doing the right thing for his team and certainly if you’re putting me on the spot to try and talk ill about Eamonn Fitzmaurice, I certainly ain’t going to do it," the Dublin boss said after the Kingdom ended his side's 36-match unbeaten run and bid for a five-in-a-row of Allianz League Division 1 titles.

“I have nothing but the height of regard for Éamonn and he’s an absolute gentleman. In terms of the county of Kerry, I have nothing but admiration and warmth for that county.

“I certainly won’t be speaking ill of any Kerry player or this Kerry team. I have nothing but admiration for what they give for their county and for the Gaelic Athletic Association.

“So fantastic performance by Kerry, deserved winners and we’ll move on and I’m sure they will as well.”

Gavin expects Jonny Cooper and John Small to be back fit in plenty of time for the championship.

“Jonny just rolled his ankle so he’s slowly coming back, John Small will be back – they’ll all be back. It is the National League – it’s the third competition, the next one is the provincial championship and then it’s the All-Ireland series.

“We have eight weeks to go to our provincial championship, that means a lot to us and hopefully we’ll have those players back but who knows we might lose some more in the club championship," he added.