Donegal to play New York twice in three days 10 April 2017





Donegal's senior footballers are jetting out to the Big Apple where they will play a couple of challenge matches against New York.

The teams will face off in Gaelic Park on Thursday and Saturday in preparation for their respective championship campaigns. New York will play host to Sligo in the first round of the Connacht SFC on Sunday, May 7, while Donegal will welcome Antrim to Ballybofey for their Ulster SFC quarter-final two weeks later.

The main purpose of Donegal's trip to New York is to raise funds for the county's new training centre in Convoy. The county board hopes to begin construction on a two-storery building at the venue, which already has four pitches in operation.