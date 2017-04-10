Fenton finally tastes defeat

10 April 2017

Dublin's Brian Fenton.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Brian Fenton finally tasted defeat in a Dublin shirt after 36 games yesterday.

The 24-year-old Raheny midfielder made his full debut on April 5, 2015 against Monaghan in Clones, and enjoyed an incredible run of success thereafter, winning two All-Irelands, two Allianz Leagues and two Leinster medals as well as two All Star awards and the RTE Man of the Match award in the 2015 All-Ireland final.

It's unlikely that any player will enjoy a winning streak quite like it ever again.

 

 




