Kerry may have poked the bear, warns McConville 10 April 2017





Kerry's Tadhg Morley celebrates as Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin is shown a black card by referee Paddy Neilan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kerry's Tadhg Morley celebrates as Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin is shown a black card by referee Paddy Neilan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Oisin McConville is expecting a Dublin backlash in the wake of their Allianz League Division 1 final defeat to Kerry.

The Kingdom ended the Dubs' 36-match unbeaten record and quest for a five-in-a-row of league titles with a thrilling one-point win at Croke Park yesterday. However, McConville believes the defeat could be a blessing in disguise for Jim Gavin's men.

"It's still in my mind that the bear may have been poked a little bit too much yesterday and we may be talking in September that this was the game that turned around Dublin’s season,” the former Armagh star warned on RTE's Morning Ireland.

“They probably do need to freshen it up a little bit with maybe a few new faces in there. You see the impact of the likes of Paul Mannion and that had, so, they have plenty of aces like.

“Dublin losing didn’t keep me awake last night, I’m sure it didn’t keep them awake because they’ve a lot of players to come back in, they’ve a lot of options and Dublin are still the team to beat.”

McConville believes Kerry's were more up for the final and described their performance as 'workmanlike'.

“I don’t think Dublin went into this game in any great form or anything like that," he continued.

“I think Kerry held all the aces in that they’d a huge hunger, they brought the fight to Dublin. The benchmark with Dublin I suppose has been the middle of the field and Brian Fenton has been exceptional.

“Eamonn Fitzmaurice said about keeping him quiet and that was one of the things that they did. It was a bit more workmanlike I suppose from Kerry than we have seen. They don’t have the huge amount of flair that we’re used to with Kerry teams, Paul Geaney apart.

“They are all very, very workmanlike. They were first to the pitch of the ball yesterday and it was 60 minutes probably before Dublin really woke from their slumber.

“They didn’t really have that much energy and they were like a team that had won all those games and sometimes winning can make you a little bit soft.”