Video: Monaghan survive for 26th year 10 April 2017





Monaghan have their photograph taken before their Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 relegation play-off clash against Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

'We didn't want to be the team that took Monaghan down to Division Two'.

See match action and reaction from captain Ciara McAnespie, Grainne McNally and manager Paula Cunningham after Monaghan's defeat of Armagh in their Lidl National League Division One relegation Play-off.

The 3-13 to 2-9 victory ensured a 26th successive season in the top flight for Monaghan and relegated Armagh.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.