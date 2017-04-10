Kelly takes positives from defeat 10 April 2017





Louth manager Colin Kelly.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Louth manager Colin Kelly.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Louth boss Colin Kelly couldn't fault the effort of his players in their Allianz League Division 3 final defeat to Tipperary.

"We chased, we pushed, we tried as much as we could, but ultimately we couldn't break them down as much as wanted and they probably brought last year's championship form into the league," he told the Irish News after the 0-19 to 3-19 Croke Park loss.

"They were favourites going into the league and rightly so, they proved again that they're the best team in the division.

"When they had their strong spells they really went to town. that's what you get when you come up against quality like that, Michael Quinlivan, Conor Sweeney, Kevin O'Halloran and these guys. They're top-class players and they punished us when they got their opportunities."

The Wee County will be expected to account for Wicklow in seven weeks' time to set up a Leinster SFC quarter-final against neighbours Meath, but Kelly warned: "We've a sticky first match against Wicklow. You've to get bodies fit, get bodies recovered.

"Then, if we can get over that, we have a plumb tie against Meath. That was probably one of the disappointments of last year that I don't think we functioned against Meath. We were poor. We were chasing the game from an early stage," he recalled.