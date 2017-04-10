GAA tweets of the week

Is Sergio Garcia's victory at the US Masters a sign of big things to come from the Mayo footballers?
Sergio winning the masters.... surely Mayo for Sam now.
— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) April 9, 2017
Even @JoeBrolly1993 could not be negative about #TheMasters engrossing TV
— Henry Shefflin (@ShefflinHenry) April 9, 2017
Well done @fionnfitzgerald and all the Kerry lads. Super team performance. Roll on the championship #moretocome pic.twitter.com/BhNMABjBxh
— colm cooper (@colmcooper13) April 9, 2017
just switched to Sunday Game from the golf for a few minutes just as l did Ciaran Whelan told Joe Brolly to "Shut Up For A Minute " Wow
— bernard flynn (@bernardflynn15) April 9, 2017
That's more like it @Kerry_Official what a match and fair dues to both teams but Kerry went for it today and got their just reward.
— Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) April 9, 2017
The Dubs have gained a shot of motivation while Kerry will have gained a serious bout of belief. Great contest. Credit to both teams.
— Aaron Kernan (@AaronKernan) April 10, 2017
And so it showed he is referring at his level #notdiv1 pic.twitter.com/iR7UXmS4ri
— Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) April 10, 2017
The @Kerry_Official boys always find a way weather it's dub , tyr , or Donegal they truly are the masters of Gaelic football @tomas5ky
— sweeper keeper (@olivermurphy4) April 9, 2017
Good to see black card stopped any cynical foul at the end of #DubvKer today #CrimeAndPunishment No deterrent for any player.
— Pa Ranahan (@PaRanahan) April 9, 2017
So the bar has now been set and raised for the rest of the footballing year. Fantastic game #DubvKer #AllianzLeagues
— Diarmuid O'Sullivan (@dsully3) April 9, 2017
So then, Dublin can be beat after all. David Moran was unreal. #DubvKer #AllianzLeagues
— Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) April 9, 2017
How did Paul Geaney get out to Augusta so fast? pic.twitter.com/JF7vdVccWL
— Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) April 9, 2017
With the day thats in it.. a few lines on the Gooch... well done to the Kingdom... https://t.co/04Grx5iXXG
— Alan Brogan (@alanbrogan13) April 9, 2017
League over 4 months b4 either team will face a test - AI semi Finals Dub:Kerry Mayo ; ??? Gway / Don / Tyr / Kildare-that's the Cship 4ya
— Shane Curran (@shanetcurran) April 9, 2017
End of the week and it's farewell to a legend!! @colmcooper13 #Kerry #Gooch #Genius https://t.co/HTr9jNYVC3
— Alan Dillon (@Alan_Dillon) April 9, 2017
Great end to a tough few weeks...very proud to be part of this group #tippfootball pic.twitter.com/3ttVJCF1t5
— Paul Fitzgerald (@paulcrackerfitz) April 8, 2017
On top of winning silverware in Croker, we also had a clear TB test this morning and tagged the new calves..Happy days all round! pic.twitter.com/bVhasZDoMD
— John Heslin (@jheslin14) April 8, 2017
