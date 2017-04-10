McEnaney unconcerned despite being 'outclassed' 10 April 2017





Wexford players stand dejected.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Wexford players stand dejected.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

While acknowledging that his team was 'outclassed' by Westmeath in Saturday's Allianz League Division 4 final, Seamus McEnaney insisted that Wexford had got what they wanted from the campaign.

The Model County clinched promotion with two rounds to spare, yet there will be concern going into next month's Leinster SFC opener against Carlow at the fact that they finished the league with three heavy defeats. Not that 'Banty' was showing it, though.

"Don't get me wrong, 100 per cent we wanted to come to Croke Park and win. We were outclassed, but our work was done three weeks ago in relation to achieving promotion. The championship is where it all happens and that's where our focus is," he is quoted in the Irish Daily Mirror.

The Monaghan man dismissed suggestions that Wexford had lost momentum by fielding weakened teams in their two previous games against Westmeath and Carlow.

"Absolutely not. With 15 minutes gone, the score was 0-3 apiece so the teo defeats before this had nothing to do with how we started. We curtailed Westmeath up until that.

"We had played a sweeper at that time of the game but, seven down at half-time, we needed to go for it then and we did that, but unfortunately when you're playing a team like Westmeath, with their top class, we were punished heavily for any mistakes."