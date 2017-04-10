Meehan suffers 'slight setback' 10 April 2017





Galway's Michael Meehan takes to the field at Croke Park.

Michael Meehan wasn't part of Galway's 26-man matchday squad for yesterday's Allianz League Division 2 final because of an ankle problem.

The 32-year-old Caltra forward recently rejoined the panel after a three-year absence caused by injury, but manager Kevin Walsh confirmed after the win over Kildare that his latest injury isn't serious.

"He's a had a slight setback since he joined the panel," Walsh said.

"He was out for two or three weeks there with another ankle injury, but it's a different ankle so he's just back now at the minute. Hopefully in the next 10 days you'll see him back fit."