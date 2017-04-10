Meehan suffers 'slight setback'

10 April 2017

Galway's Michael Meehan takes to the field at Croke Park.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Michael Meehan wasn't part of Galway's 26-man matchday squad for yesterday's Allianz League Division 2 final because of an ankle problem.

The 32-year-old Caltra forward recently rejoined the panel after a three-year absence caused by injury, but manager Kevin Walsh confirmed after the win over Kildare that his latest injury isn't serious.

"He's a had a slight setback since he joined the panel," Walsh said.

"He was out for two or three weeks there with another ankle injury, but it's a different ankle so he's just back now at the minute. Hopefully in the next 10 days you'll see him back fit."




Most Read Stories

GAA tweets of the week

What they said ... the weekend in quotes

Meehan suffers 'slight setback'

Kerry may have poked the bear, warns McConville

Kerry jersey spotted at the Masters again

Ulster U-21 final: Donegal are favourites to negotiate Derry hurdle


Android app on Google Play